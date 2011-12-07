* Brice Koch to take up role from March, 2012

* Greg Scheu to join executive committee

ZURICH Dec 7 Swiss engineering group ABB said on Wednesday Brice Koch would take over the helm of its fast-growing Power Systems division from Peter Leupp, who is retiring after more than 30 years at the firm.

A 47-year-old French citizen, Koch has worked at ABB since 1994 and was the country manager in China, one of ABB's major markets, between 2007 and 2009. He will take up his new role on March 1.

Greg Scheu, a former Rockwell executive who is currently head of the Discrete Automation and Motion unit in North America, will take over Koch's current role as head of the marketing and customer solutions team in July next year.

"The executive board is rejuvenated," Kepler analyst Christoph Ladner said. "It's nice to hear they have a lot of internal people; that's a positive sign."

Shares in ABB were up 1.6 percent at 0907 GMT, outperforming a 0.4 percent firmer Swiss blue-chip index.

ABB is banking on higher demand for environmentally friendly technologies as governments replace ageing power networks and as high oil prices make power-saving technologies more attractive.

Its Power System division, which makes substations and develops systems that allow power to be transmitted over long distances more efficiently, made up about 20 percent of group sales in 2010.

Last quarter the division booked the group's largest ever order for a $1 billion power link connecting wind farms in the North Sea to the German grid. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Will Waterman)