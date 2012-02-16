(Corrects operating profit to net profit in first paragraph)

* Q4 net income $830 mln vs $935 mln forecast

* Q4 orders rise 16 pct to $10.16 bln Sfr vs poll $9.861 bln

* Unavourable business mix, price pressure to hit Q1 margins

ZURICH, Feb 16 Swiss engineering company ABB expects an unfavourable business mix and price pressures to suppress margins in the first quarter, after net profit missed forecasts in the final three months of last year.

Zurich-based ABB, which makes products used by oil, mining and utility companies, is hoping a global push to cut waste and use energy more efficiently will drive demand for its products.

However doubts about the strength of the global economy has kept a lid on clients' capital spending, putting prices under pressure in its power business and weighing on growth in its early-cycle businesses, with products ranging from software to industrial robots.

"We saw good demand for energy-efficiency solutions in industry and for grid expansions and refurbishment and we expect that to continue," Chief Executive Joe Hogan said in a statement.

"At the same time, an unfavourable business mix and ongoing price pressure out of the order backlog will likely weigh on profit margins in the first quarter, but we are more optimistic about the rest of the year."

ABB's outlook was more upbeat than that of German peer Siemens, which said last month that 2012 would be a difficult year due to a shrinking number of energy projects, which is putting pressure on prices and margins.

Fourth-quarter orders at ABB rose 16 percent to $10.160 billion, compared with a Reuters' forecast for $9.86 billion.

But the pace of order growth in its low-voltage division, which makes products like switches, and its discrete, automation and businesses, which makes industrial robots, continued to slow.

Net income in the fourth quarter rose 19 percent to $830 million, short of the $935 million forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

ABB had net cash of $1.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, leaving it with ample firepower to continue its acquisition spree as it seeks to plug gaps in its portfolio and bolster revenues.

The group has allocated up to $18 billion for acquisitions over a five-year period from 2011 and has said M&A could add an extra 3-4 percentage points to its targeted organic growth rate.

Building on $1.1 billion of cost cuts made in 2011, the group said it aimed to reduce costs by a further $1 billion in 2012. ABB said it would propose a dividend of 0.65 Swiss francs per share. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Erica Billingham)