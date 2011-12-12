* ABB makes all-cash offer of 56 Sfr per Newave share

* Independent Newave directors back ABB offer as fair (Adds details, background)

ZURICH Dec 12 Swiss engineering group ABB said on Monday it would buy Swiss company Newave for 170 million Swiss francs ($184.02 mln) in cash, as it seeks to beef up its position in the power control and quality market.

Under the terms of the deal, ABB will make an all cash offer of 56 francs per share for Newave, a roughly 23 percent premium to Newave's closing share price on Friday.

ABB, which had some $1 billion in net cash at the end of the third quarter, has been on the prowl for buys to plug gaps in its portfolio. Newave is the latest in a string of acquisitions announced by the group since its Nov. 4 investor day.

Last year, ABB bought Baldor Electric for $4.2 billion and spent more than $1 billion on U.S. software firm Ventyx, but it was outbid for British power supply systems maker Chloride by rival U.S. suitor Emerson Electric.

"The combination of two strong, complementary companies will create significant value-driven growth based on innovation, high quality and technology leadership," said Ulrich Spiesshofer, head of ABB's Discrete Automation and Motion division

Swiss-based Newave, a leader in uninterruptable power supply (UPS) systems used in data centres, industry and infrastructure, will be integrated into ABB's Discrete Automation and Motion Division.

ABB, whose products are used by oil, mining and utility companies, expects the transaction to close in the first half of 2012. ($1 = 0.9238 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)