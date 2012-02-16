ZURICH Feb 16 Swiss engineering company
ABB expects economic uncertainty to suppress margins
in the first-quarter of 2012, but was more upbeat for the rest
of the year, after its fourth-quarter net profit missed
forecasts.
"An unfavourable business mix and ongoing price pressure out
of the order backlog will likely weigh on profit margins in the
first quarter, but we are more optimistic about the rest of the
year," Chief Executive Joe Hogan said in a statement.
Net income in the fourth quarter rose 19 percent to $830
million, but that was still short of the $935 million forecast
by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Fourth-quarter orders rose 16 percent to $10.160 billion,
compared to a Reuters' forecast for $9.86 billion.