ZURICH Oct 3 Swiss engineering group ABB said on Wednesday it has won an order worth around $115 million from Saudi Electricity Company to improve the reliability of the transmission grid that feeds major Saudi railway interconnections.

"This solution will help strengthen the transmission grid and enhance reliability of power supply to important rail links being developed in Saudi Arabia," ABB said in a statement.

ABB said the Saudi order was the biggest it had received to date for its flexible alternating current transmission system (FACTS).

The order was booked in the third quarter, ABB said.

(Reporting by Andrew Thompson)