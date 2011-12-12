ZURICH Dec 12 Swiss engineering group ABB said on Monday it would buy Swiss company Newave for 170 million Swiss francs ($184.02 mln) in cash, as it seeks to beef up its position in the power control and quality market.

Under the terms of the deal ABB will make an all cash offer of 56 francs per share for Newave, a roughly 23 percent premium to Newave's closing share price Friday. ($1 = 0.9238 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)