By John Miller and Angus Berwick
ZURICH/LONDON, Sept 9 ABB cut its
revenue growth target on Wednesday and announced a "strategic
review" of its low-margin power projects business in what could
be a step towards a sale of assets by the Swiss engineering
group.
Faced with lower energy prices and a slowdown in China, ABB
also said it was implementing a $1 billion savings programme,
meaning costs of $600 million in the final quarter of the year.
ABB, which makes everything from factory robots to power
transformers, is now targeting average annual growth in revenue
of just 3 percent to 6 percent until 2020, trimming a prior goal
of 4 percent to 7 percent.
ABB is also combining its low-margin Power Systems business,
which in 2014 booked hundreds of millions in losses on projects
including North Sea wind farms, with its Power Products business
that sells transformers.
A strategic review of this new division, called Power Grids,
was under way, said ABB Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer.
The new Power Grids division has 39,000 employees and $12.6
billion in sales, but an operating profit margin of just 4.7
percent, less than a third of ABB's most profitable divisions.
The review will determine how to move forward, "in terms of
adding or departing from parts of the portfolio, and what's the
best ownership structure," Speisshofer told Reuters at ABB's
Capital Markets Day in London.
Were ABB to shed Power Grids, it would be its
most-significant disposal since 2000 when it sold its 50 percent
share of a power generation business, with 50,000 employees and
nearly 10 billion euros in revenue, to Alstom.
ABB is seeking to narrow a profitability gap to what
Spiesshofer calls "best in class peers" -- rivals like General
Electric which on Tuesday won approval from regulators to buy
France-based Alstom's power business.
INVESTOR PRESSURE
ABB also said it would accelerate restructuring, aiming to
save $1 billion annually by the end of 2017. The steps are
expected to cost $1.2 billion in total.
"This will cost us some money and it might cost some jobs,"
said Spiesshofer, who has been in the role for two years.
ABB faces increased pressure to boost performance from a new
activist investor, Sweden's Cevian, which has accumulated a
stake of more than 5 percent.
But its efforts have been complicated by the slowdown in
China, ABB's second-biggest market.
"Short term it's a really difficult environment,"
Spiesshofer told Reuters on China. "With the distribution
channel at the moment people are uncertain about the economic
future and therefore they are very careful with the stocking
level, they are trying to de-stock."
The precipitous fall in oil prices has also dented the
company's sales to customers in the upstream oil and gas sector.
"We see a massive contraction of discretionary spending of
our oil and gas customers," he added.
Cevian, which has also bought stakes in German steelmaker
ThyssenKrupp AG and Swedish truck maker Volvo, generally invests
in companies in which it sees the potential to double the value
of its investment within three to seven years. Since June, when
Cevian announced its stake, the shares have lost about 11
percent of their value.
Spiesshofer said on Wednesday that Cevian was in "listening
mode," indicating the investor has not so far actively demanded
dramatic changes.
The shares rose 1 percent to 18.72 francs by 1240 GMT.
