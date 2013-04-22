* ABB to acquire Power-One for $6.35 per share in cash
* Sees solar inverter market growing over 10 pct a year
* Bid price seen as high but deal may pay off - analyst
* ABB shares rise 1 pct, outperform sector
By Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, April 22 Swiss industrial group ABB
is to buy U.S. solar energy company Power-One Inc
for about $1 billion, betting that growth in emerging
markets will revive a sector ravaged by overcapacity and
weakening demand in recession-hit Europe.
The world's biggest supplier of industrial motors and power
grids said on Monday it had agreed to pay $6.35 per share in
cash for Power-One, the second-largest maker of solar inverters
that allow solar power to be fed into grids.
The offer price is 57 percent above Power-One's closing
price on Friday, boosted by $266 million in net cash held by
debt-free Power-One. Stripping out its cash pile, Power-One's
enterprise value stands at $762 million, valuing the bid at a
more modest 6.4 times 2012 core earnings.
As solar power gets closer to competing with conventional
forms of energy such as gas and coal, demand for solar panels
that harness the sun's energy is rising.
The same goes for solar inverters, which are needed to feed
that power into large electricity grids from commercial solar
panel installations and smaller units on factories and homes.
"We consider the acquisition of Power-One as a smart
strategic move for ABB to broaden its solar product portfolio at
the right time," Vontobel analysts said.
The solar inverters business is one of the last profitable
parts of the solar value chain - mainly due to its relatively
complex technology - while makers of cells and panels have
suffered massively from the fact that their products are easy to
replicate.
Peers like Germany's Siemens and Bosch
recently ended ventures in the solar industry after oversupply,
weak economies and a cut in government subsidies triggered a
collapse in demand for solar panels and prices slumped, leading
to a wave of insolvencies in the industry.
Even makers of the solar inverters have suffered.
Germany's SMA Solar, the world's biggest maker of
the components, reported a 58-percent drop in 2012 operating
earnings last month and said sustained lower prices from
competitors could severely impair its business.
However, ABB believes the solar market is set to grow its
way out of overcapacity as electricity costs rise and falling
prices of solar power systems make it a more competitive source
of energy.
ABB is buying into solar energy now because it sees a shift
in demand towards emerging markets such as China and the Middle
East, said Ulrich Spiesshofer, head of ABB Discrete and Motion,
the business that includes ABB's solar activities.
The company took a 35 percent stake in Germany's Novatec
Solar in 2011.
"Solar is, long-term, the fastest-growing renewable
generation market in the world. ABB believes in this market,"
Spiesshofer said in a company video.
At 1152 GMT, ABB shares were up 0.9 percent at 20.11 Swiss
francs, outperforming an almost flat European industrial sector
index. SMA Solar shares were up almost 9 percent.
PROJECTED GROWTH
The solar inverters market is forecast to grow by more than
10 percent per year until 2021, ABB said. Solar inverter
industry revenues reached $7 billion last year, according to
research firm IHS.
Camarillo, California-based Power-One's market share in the
inverter industry has doubled to 10 percent since 2009, while
SMA Solar's has dropped to 25 percent from 38 percent, ABB said
in a presentation.
ABB Chief Executive Joe Hogan said the deal should boost net
income within a year. He said the company had no interest in
buying solar panel or machinery makers.
Sarasin analyst Martin Schwab said the bid price for
Power-One seemed high, but that the deal might pay off. Vontobel
analysts called the price reasonable, given the target's net
cash position and positive operating cash flow.
ABB said it would pay for the transaction from its own funds
and that it included Power-One's net cash of $266 million.
Subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, the deal is
expected to close in the second half of 2013.
Power-One employs almost 3,300 people, mainly in China,
Italy, the United States and Slovakia and had sales of around $1
billion in 2012. The firm posted a fourth-quarter loss per share
in January.
Credit Suisse acted as financial adviser to ABB,
and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP acted as legal adviser.
Goldman Sachs & Co. acted as financial adviser to
Power-One, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP as legal adviser.