STOCKHOLM, Sept 28 Activist shareholder Cevian
wants to break up Swiss engineering group ABB's Power
Grids business and sell it in parts to strategic buyers, Swedish
newspaper Dagens Industri reported, citing unnamed sources.
"Cevian has actively been working to attract various
stakeholders for the parts of Power Grids," an unnamed source
told the business daily.
Cevian, the second biggest shareholder in ABB, has been
pushing for a spin-off of the $11.6 billion business that makes
parts for off shore wind farms. It has said ABB is too complex
to run and could generate greater shareholder value by
separating the unit.
"When Cevian speaks about a spin-off of Power Grids it is
only an excuse to trigger something much more dramatic, the
final objective is a sale of the majority of Power Grids," a
source told the newspaper.
Cevian's co-founder and managing partner, Christer Gardell,
was quoted as saying that the firm always met stakeholders,
including competitors, as part of its normal business practice.
Zurich-based ABB is close to completing a review of the
business, and is due to give an update at its investor day next
week.
"All options are on the table and we will give an update of
our strategic review on Oct. 4," an ABB spokesman said.
