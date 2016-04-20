* Europe's thirst for technology driving sales
* China, oil and gas, mining remain weak
* Shares rise 4 percent
By John Miller
ZURICH, April 20 Swiss engineer ABB
said that demand in Europe for energy efficient technology and
cost cuts had helped it to beat first quarter profit forecasts
despite weaker demand from Chinese customers and the oil and
mining industries.
ABB Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer, under pressure from
activist investor Cevian Capital to improve performance, has
been cutting jobs at businesses making motors, drives,
transformers and oil-industry measurement products to help
offset falling sales.
"2016 will be characterized by continued market headwinds
and uncertainties," Spiesshofer said on a call.
"Therefore, we need to focus on tapping the growth
opportunities that are there and realizing the benefits of our
new leaner structure."
Investors reacted positively and ABB shares rose 4 percent
by 0820 GMT, extending their gain this year to more than 12
percent.
Cevian, which owns just over 5 percent of shares, has said
Spiesshofer must "hurry up" reforms at ABB.
Spiesshofer highlighted Europe, often maligned for sluggish
economic growth, as a bright spot for ABB's products including
power cables needed to connect transmission systems in Britain
and Norway.
While Europe's economy remains uncertain, demand for
energy-efficient products is helping to drive investments.
"If you look at our base (European) orders, they're up 6
percent in an overall uncertain economy, and that just speaks
how well our technologies really fit the requirements that
Europe still has," he told CNBC in an interview.
Since last month ABB has announced nearly $500 million in
orders from European utilities to help integrate renewables into
the European and UK grids.
PROFIT FALL CONTAINED
The Zurich-based company said on Wednesday that profit fell
11 percent to $500 million in the three months to the end of
March, compared to a Reuters poll of analysts that had forecast
profit dipping to $426 million.
Sales slipped 8 percent to $7.9 billion, compared with a
forecast of $8 billion.
Still, ABB's cost cuts helped boost its operational earnings
margin before interest, taxes and amortization by nearly 1
percentage point to 12 percent.
ABB has been laying off workers in the United States at
factories that serve the upstream oil business, as well as
trimming capacity at its Discrete Automation and Motion business
that makes motors and drives.
That business boosted its profitability by about 1 percent,
compared to the fourth quarter of 2015.
"The company continues to deliver on cost cutting," said
James Stettler, a Barclays analyst, in a note to investors.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and
Keith Weir)