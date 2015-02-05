* Q4 net profit $680 mln vs poll avg $720 mln
* Sliding oil prices curb customer spending
* CEO says outlook still marked by rising uncertainty
By Maria Sheahan
ZURICH, Feb 5 Swiss engineering group ABB
took a cautious stance on earnings for the coming
months after a strong U.S. dollar, sluggish global economy and a
slide in oil prices caused it to miss expectations in the fourth
quarter.
Like rivals Siemens and Schneider Electric
, ABB has been grappling with delayed capital spending
by customers that include utility companies and oil, gas and
mining businesses.
The U.S. dollar has also taken its toll. The currency, in
which the Zurich-based company reports financial results, has
gained more than 10 percent against the euro and the Swiss franc
over the past year and shaved 6 percent off ABB's revenues for
the fourth quarter.
The group, which makes products such as industrial robots
and power grid transformers, said it expects the negative
currency effect to persist for the coming quarters, along with
increased economic uncertainty, but it declined to provide a
forecast for 2015 sales and earnings.
"The outlook that we gave in the third quarter, saying there
is rising uncertainty, is still valid. But we also see a
downside risk in that context," Chief Executive Ulrich
Spiesshofer said.
POSITIVE ASPECTS
Analysts said there were some positive aspects to ABB's
results, such as a 1 percent rise in orders after currency
effects and portfolio changes are excluded and an operating
margin increase to 13.3 percent from 12.5 percent.
Yet scepticism remains over the company's short-term
prospects.
"The operating performance is not convincing. Slowly, the
lower orders on hand (order backlog) appear to have an effect on
sales growth," Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst Richard Frei said.
Frei is among a majority of analysts with a neutral rating
on ABB, according to Reuters data.
Shares in ABB dipped 0.9 percent to 18.33 Swiss francs by
1213 GMT, broadly in line with SMI blue-chip index.
ABB said it would continue working towards the medium-term
sales and profit goals that it cut last year. It had said it saw
sales rising by between 4 percent and 7 percent to 2020, with
core profit margins of 11 percent to 16 percent.
However, analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note last week
that they expect those targets to be cut again as sliding oil
prices curb spending by customers in the oil and gas sector,
estimated to account for 10 percent of group sales.
Fourth-quarter revenue dropped 9 percent to $10.35 billion,
missing the $10.8 billion average of analyst estimates in a
Reuters poll. Net profit rose 30 percent to $680 million, helped
by gains from the sale of businesses, falling short of a
consensus forecast of $720 million.
ABB said it would raise its 2014 dividend to 0.72 Swiss
francs per share from 0.70 francs a year earlier.
