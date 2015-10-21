* Q3 net $577 million vs forecast $527 million

* Revenue $8.5 billion vs forecast $8.8 billion

* More cost cutting to come

* Only 'incremental' acquisitions on table (Recasts to focus on cost-cutting)

By John Miller

ZURICH, Oct 21 Swiss engineering group ABB is relying on cost cutting to weather sluggish sales to energy customers and slowing growth in its biggest markets, China and the United States.

Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer, whose company makes everything from transformers to factory robots, said he would reduce capacity and expand restructuring.

That process is already under way and the company is talking to some of its 140,000 employees about possible job cuts.

ABB expects a fourth-quarter charge of more than $300 million to pay for cost cuts and possible layoffs amid a 22 percent third-quarter decline in orders.

"These are the levers a responsible leaders needs to pull in times when the market is tough," Spiesshofer said.

"It is a tense atmosphere, which you would expect in times like that, but it's a constructive, forward-looking atmosphere."

Fourth-quarter charges will be merely a down payment on a total $1.2 billion "white collar worker" savings programme due to reduce ABB's costs by some $1 billion annually starting 2017.

MIXED EARNINGS

Third quarter net profit fell 21 percent to $577 million, compared with an average forecast of $527 million. Revenue fell 13 percent to $8.5 billion, missing analysts forecasts of $8.8 billion.

Demand for large motors and drives has been hard hit. The Process Automation business, which serves the energy industry, is suffering from a "massive contraction" in spending.

ABB was hurt by slowing business in its two biggest markets, the United States and China.

"Our mining customers in the U.S are really cautious," Spiesshofer said. "When you look at China, you have definitely a massive contraction in spending, especially in process industries."

A month ago, ABB cut its annual revenue growth target to between 3 and 6 percent, down from 4 to 7 percent.

It also announced a review of its reorganized low-margin power projects business consisting of its Power Systems unit and most of the Power Products division that makes transformers for utilities.

A possible precursor to disposals, that review is due to be completed in 2016, said Spiesshofer, who is facing pressure to boost ABB's share price from activist investor Cevian, which owns 5.2 percent of the shares.

On Wednesday, the shares rose 2 percent by 1200 GMT but they had previously fallen by around 18 percent this year.

Group operational EBITA as a percentage of sales, the figure ABB uses to gauge profitability, rose to 12.5 percent from 12 percent, largely as a result of lower corporate costs and improvement in Power Systems that had previously been hit by problems with offshore wind farms.

Still, orders fell in all regions.

"We are also see just how dependent ABB's fortunes are on the raw materials markets and developing countries," said Richard Frei, an analyst at Zuercher Kantonalbank. "Another thing that's missing is a continual flow of large orders in their power businesses."

Spiesshofer also played down expectations he will return to acquisitions following a hiatus this year. Only "complementary, incremental" moves were possible, he said.

(Editing by David Holmes and Keith Weir)