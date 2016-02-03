* ABB hit by slumping demand in China and from oil customers
* Shifts China focus toward robotics and high voltage power
* Profit margin rises, beating some analyst forecasts
(Adds CEO comment about China strategy)
By John Miller
ZURICH, Feb 3 Swiss engineer ABB is
responding to sluggish demand in China by expanding in the
country's western cities and focusing on sales of robotics and
high-voltage power equipment, while cutting costs across the
group.
A cost-cutting programme meant to trim ABB's expenses by
some $1 billion annually from 2017 is ahead of schedule "in some
areas," CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer said on Wednesday when the
company announced fourth quarter net profit fell 70 percent.
ABB will press ahead with the programme as low oil prices
squeeze sales to energy customers. The Chinese government is
also scaling back infrastructure projects, lowering demand for
ABB's standard products like motors and drives.
Rival General Electric is also having to cut costs as
low oil prices and slow growth hurt earnings.
The challenge now, Spiesshofer said, is redirecting ABB's
resources toward untapped areas such as cities in China's west
where he is seeking more partnerships with local companies.
ABB is also pushing factory robots for car manufacturers and
consumer electronics makers. It is also focusing on power grid
equipment for electricity transmission and distribution projects
needed to supply energy for China's growing population.
"The investment driven economy is coming down, the
consumption-driven pattern is going up," Spiesshofer told
reporters at a news conference in Zurich.
"It's important for a technology player like us to make sure
we are adapting our strategy and we are aligning our focus areas
and priorities with the shifting market."
"The robotics business is humming, we're driving that very
strongly," he added.
EYES ON INDIA
ABB also said it wanted growth in India to help balance
weakness elsewhere, underscoring its push on the subcontinent by
announcing that Satish Pai, a deputy managing director at
Hindalco Industries Ltd., would be one of four new ABB board
members.
"Looking forward, there's quite solid growth particularly on
the power and the base industries side," Spiesshofer said.
"Altogether, I'm optimistic about India, the government
needs to find the right way to get all the actions aligned, but
there's good intentions."
Spiesshofer is under pressure from ABB's biggest two owners,
Sweden's Investor AB with 10 percent of shares and activist
shareholder Cevian with 5 percent. ABB's shares have fallen by a
fifth since July, cutting about 10 billion Swiss francs from
market value.
The shares rose 0.75 percent by 1125 GMT, outperforming a
Swiss Market Index that was little changed.
Cost cuts helped ABB's margin for operational earnings
before interest, taxes and amortisation improve to 11.7 percent
in the quarter, above analysts' estimates.
ABB's "bottom-line results came in stronger than consensus
with an operational EBITDA beat of 8 percent," analysts at J.
Safra Sarasin wrote in a note. "Despite challenging market
conditions, ABB is delivering solid operational results."
ABB proposed boosting its dividend to 0.74 Swiss francs per
share from 0.72 francs.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Keith Weir)