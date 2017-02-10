ZURICH Feb 10 ABB said it was
cooperating with anti-fraud authorities in the United States and
Britain and had reported past dealings with Monaco-based
engineering and construction group Unaoil, including alleged
improper payments to third parties.
The Serious Fraud Office in Britain said earlier it has
launched an investigation into the activities of ABB's United
Kingdom subsidiaries, their officers, employees and agents for
suspected bribery and corruption.
"As a result of an internal investigation, ABB self-reported
... certain of its past dealings with Unaoil and its
subsidiaries, including alleged improper payments made by these
entities to third parties," ABB said in a statement.
Unaoil in May denied a media report linking it to corrupt
practices involving big oil companies and said it has been the
victim of an extortion attempt by unidentified criminals.
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)