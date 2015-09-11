(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* ABB restructure could facilitate sale of Power Grid
business
* China's State Grid seen as potential bidder
* Move would fit with overseas expansion, support grid
operations
By John Miller
ZURICH, Sept 11 The Chinese state grid
operator's hunt for $50 billion in overseas assets makes it a
potential bidder for ABB's power grids business in what would be
another step towards creating a dominant supplier of global
electricity infrastructure.
Swiss engineering group ABB this week announced $1
billion in cost cuts, possible layoffs and a fusion of its
low-margin Power Systems business with Power Products, which
makes transformers. A review on whether to keep this newly
created Power Grids unit and its $12.6 billion in revenue is
under way.
With Swedish activist investor Cevian -- which owns 5.2
percent of ABB's shares -- breathing down his neck, Chief
Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer must close a profitability gap to
rivals like General Electric.
Selling Power Grids could help, since its profitability is
only a third of ABB's best performing divisions.
Potential buyers include State Grid Corp of China
, looking to amass $50 billion in overseas assets by
2020 in a diversification push. Several analysts who follow the
industry identify State Grid as a potential buyer.
"Strategically, the Chinese government has set aside markets
they want to dominate," said James Stettler, an analyst at
Barclays Capital in London. "They're thinking big."
Wholly state-owned State Grid, which distributes
electricity to 1.1 billion people across 90 percent of China, is
seeking to tap into steady income streams.
As well as expanding Chinese influence, its relatively low
yield requirements give it an edge over Western infrastructure
funds and European sector rivals.
State Grid has already moved into countries including
Portugal, Italy, Brazil and Australia.
UBS estimates that ABB's grid operations are worth about $4
billion. ABB declined to comment and there was no immediate
response from State Grid's European office.
INVESTOR PRESSURE
Spiesshofer, in the role for two years, is under pressure to
improve margins in the medium term after trimming revenue growth
targets this week.
Cevian typically aims to double the value of investments in
as few as three years. Its ABB stake is now worth 2.2 billion
Swiss francs ($2.25 billion), but ABB shares have fallen some 10
percent since Cevian announced its move in June.
Spiesshofer told Reuters this week all options are open for
Power Grids -- a sale, break-up or acquisitions.
"We will say what is the best way of running this business
in the future...in terms of adding to or departing from parts,
and what's the best ownership structure," Spiesshofer said.
The division employs 39,000 and utilities are its main
customers. Its operations include high-voltage transformers,
substation equipment like gas- and air-insulated switchgear,
microgrids, as well as a high-voltage direct current business
and services.
If Spiesshofer does decide to unload it, Asia is home to
other potential bidders. These could include Japan's Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries or Hitachi, with whom ABB has
a partnership as the country seeks a post-Fukushima solution to
moving electricity around the nation.
The sector is consolidating. General Electric won approval
this week to buy Alstom's power business. The
GE-Alstom combination is a rival to ABB Power Grids, as is
Japan's Toshiba and Germany's Siemens.
A Toshiba Corp spokeswoman said the company was still
interested in expanding in the global power transmission and
substation business and saw M&A as a possible way to achieve
that, but declined to comment on ABB.
A Mitsubishi Heavy company spokesman declined to comment.
A spokesman for South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries
says the company was currently not interested in the
unit.
STATE GRID'S EXPANSION
Snapping up ABB's power grids business would give State Grid
an important foothold in the EU power equipment market.
Unlike Western firms, State Grid both builds and operates
power grids.
In recent years, it bought 25 percent of Portuguese power
grid operator REN and 35 percent of Italy power and gas grid
holding company CDP Reti. Stakes in power grids in Brazil,
Australia and Asia, have taken it halfway to its $50 billion
overseas goal.
State Grid, whose Chinese grids span thousands of kilometers
from hydro dams to in the west to population centers on the east
coast, is a specialist in ultra high-voltage (UHV) lines which
lose less power than the lines in use in most of Europe.
For the Chinese company, the acquisition of foreign grids
would create demand for transformers, switchgear and power
cables -- products at the heart of ABB's Power Grids.
"With ownership, you can have an impact on purchasing,"
Barclays' Stettler said.
ABB has carefully shifted more profitable assets out of the
division to elsewhere. Medium-voltage products have been
slipped into ABB's existing Low Voltage division that makes
everything from cable ties to mini circuit breakers. ABB also
won't sacrifice flagship power plant control systems.
That saddles Power Grids with operating profitability of
just 4.7 percent, dragging on ABB's goal of between 11 percent
and 16 percent and amplifying Spiesshofer's urgency to act.
"This shape makes the Power Grids division look less core to
the (ABB) Group, considering the group and margin targets,"
wrote Credit Suisse analyst Andre Kukhinin, in a note.
($1 = 0.9776 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Geert De Clercq in Paris; Editing by
Keith Weir)