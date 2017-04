MUMBAI Shares in ABB India Ltd (ABB.NS) gained more than 10 percent after the company's July-September profit rose by 78.15 percent to 380.7 million rupees.

The company added that its order backlog stood at 82.52 billion rupees at the quarter-end.

ABB India's state-owned peer Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS), which is due to report results later in the day, was up 1 percent.

The Sensex was down 0.2 percent.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)