Nov 28 Abbott Laboratories said on
Wednesday that its board approved the planned split of its
branded pharmaceuticals business into a separate company and
that Abbott investors would receive one share of the new
company's common stock for every share of Abbott stock they own.
The new entity, AbbVie, which will be an independent company
with Abbott retaining no ownership stake, will begin trading on
the New York Stock Exchange on Jan. 2, under the ticker symbol
ABBV, the company said.
Abbott will keep its medical devices, diagnostics and
nutritionals businesses, as well as drugs that have lost patent
protection.
Most of AbbVie's profit is expected to come from Humira, a
nearly $9 billion-a-year rheumatoid arthritis drug whose sales
continue to grow by leaps and bounds
Many industry analysts have expressed concern the new
company will be too reliant on Humira and that the drug's sales
growth could be crimped by new treatments - including Pfizer's
recently approved pill Xeljanz.
AbbVie will also take ownership of Abbott's array of
experimental drugs, including promising new hepatitis C
treatments.
Richard Gonzalez, a long-time Abbott senior executive, will
become CEO of the new company. One of his biggest challenges
will be to successfully develop AbbVie's experimental drugs and
acquire promising medicines that can lessen AbbVie's dependence
on Humira.
Abbott shares rose slightly in after-hours trading, from
their closing price of $64.57 Wednesday on the NYSE.