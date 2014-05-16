May 16 Abbott Laboratories said it would
acquire Latin American pharmaceutical company CFR
Pharmaceuticals, which would more than double its
branded generic drugs portfolio and expand its presence in Latin
America.
Abbott said it would buy the holding company that indirectly
owns about 73 percent of Santiago, Chile-based CFR and would
conduct a tender offer for the remaining shares.
The company said if all publicly-held shares were tendered,
the total purchase price was expected to be about $2.9 billion,
plus the assumption of about $430 million in debt.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)