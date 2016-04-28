By Michelle Sierra
| NEW YORK, April 28
NEW YORK, April 28 A US$17.2bn bridge loan that
backs Abbott Laboratories' US$25bn acquisition of
medical device maker St. Jude Medical will boost
investment grade loan volume that so far this year has been
depressed by volatility in equities and global economic
uncertainty.
The Bank of America Merrill Lynch-led transaction will hike
merger and acquisition-related volume of investment grade deals
after issuance dropped to US$28.5bn in the first quarter from
US$46.6bn in the fourth quarter of 2015 and US$71.6bn in the
third quarter of last year.
Abbott's new loan will bring bridge loan volume to US$24.5bn
early in the second quarter of 2016, surpassing the US$15.3bn
seen last quarter.
"If this is a catalyst to jumpstart the market, that'd be
great," a banker said.
Abbott will assume or refinance St. Jude's net debt, which
is currently US$5.7bn.
STILL I-GRADE
Abbott is still in the process of completing the US$8.5bn
acquisition of Alere Inc, provider of health information
through diagnostic tests, announced in February.
Despite the significant debt component that would bring
leverage to 5.0 times from about 2.0 times before either of the
two pending acquisitions as of the last published balance sheet
in December, according to an intraday comment issued by Carol
Levenson, director of research at Gimme Credit, an Abbott
conference call transcript Thursday morning indicated the
company remains committed to maintaining an investment grade
credit rating by deleveraging the combined entity.
"Abbott appears to have brokered the financing structure
with the rating agencies to preserve investment grade ratings,"
Levenson said in the note. "The consideration is balanced
between cash and equity, with a strong 45% equity component."
In order to further rebalance its capital structure, Abbott
also expects to issue US$3bn of common stock, according to the
transcript.
"Although modestly dilutive to Abbott's adjusted earnings
per share, this issuance provides important financial
flexibility and liquidity to achieve our broader business
objectives," said Brian Yoor, Abbott's senior vice president and
chief investment officer, on the call.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Service said in a note Thursday it
kept Abbott Laboratories' A+ rating on CreditWatch with negative
implications where it placed it in February following the Alere
acquisition announcement.
M&A UPSWING
The St. Jude acquisition announcement raised questions among
analysts listening to the call on how Abbott's pending US$8.5bn
purchase of Alere fits into the picture. Abbott financed the
Alere transaction with a US$9bn bridge loan that closed in
February.
Moody's Investors Service placed Abbott 's A2 senior
unsecured on review for downgrade following the Alere
combination news in February.
"There is no relationship between Alere and St. Jude here in
any of this," said Miles White, Abbott's chairman and chief
operating officer, on the call. "These are completely
independent events. And yet the company can finance both and
remain investment grade, we are quite confident."
"Alere still seems to be 'on' for the moment, as management
said the financing it has lined up is sufficient for both
deals," said Levenson in her intraday comment.
As per the terms of the acquisition announced Thursday, St.
Jude shareholders will receive US$46.75 in cash and 0.8708
Abbott shares, representing a total consideration of about US$85
per share.
The offer represents a 37% premium to St. Jude's Wednesday
closing.
St. Jude's shares were trading up more than 27% from
Wednesday, closing at US$78.85 on Thursday.
The deal will add to Abbott's adjusted earnings per share in
the first full year after the close of the transaction, the
company said. It will add 21 cents per share in 2017 and 29
cents in 2018.
Abbott's cardiovascular device unit will have annual sales
of US$8.7bn after the businesses are combined.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment. Abbott
did not provide comment beyond the press release.
St. Jude and Alere were not immediately available for
comment.
(Additional reporting by Karen Schwartz.)
(Reporting by Michelle Sierra; Editing By Lynn Adler and Jon
Methven)