LONDON Dec 5 Abbott Laboratories
has no intention of selling its soon-to-be-separated
pharmaceuticals business to another drugmaker and any potential
bidder would struggle to persuade management otherwise, its
chief executive said on Monday.
Miles White told an industry conference in London
speculation that Abbott's drugs unit might be touted for sale
was "incorrect".
Abbott announced plans in October to split itself in two, in
a move designed to increase Wall Street's focus on the remaining
diversified medical product business, which has tended to be
overshadowed by pharmaceuticals.
The move prompted immediate talk the drugs arm could prove
an attractive acquisition target. Analysts at Jefferies, for
example, suggested it might be snapped up by the likes of Merck
, Roche, AstraZeneca or Bayer
in a couple of years.
White -- who will run the diversified products company while
his colleague Richard Gonzalez becomes CEO of pharmaceuticals --
said this idea was wide of the mark.
"Is one or other (of the two companies) an acquisition
candidate? The answer is 'no'," he told the FT Pharmaceutical
and Biotechnology conference.
"You're probably going to end up with two companies that are
in the $40-45 billion range on day one. We're not offering them
for sale ... somebody would have to have an awful lot of cash
and they'd have to have a 'yes' from a CEO and that would be a
tough 'yes' to get."
Abbott shares have been held back for years on concerns the
company is too dependent on its flagship rheumatoid arthritis
drug Humira, one of the world's top-selling medicines at more
than $8 billion a year.
Humira, an injected drug, is facing growing competitive
threats, including possible cheaper generic versions and a pill
being developed by Pfizer.