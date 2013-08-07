BRIEF-Phoenix Tower International acquires 202 wireless communication tower sites from Digicel
SHANGHAI Aug 7 Abbott Laboratories has agreed to pay a fine amounting to around $12 million, a spokeswoman said in emailed comments on Wednesday, following Chinese investigations into price fixing and anti-competitive practices by foreign baby formula makers.
China's top economic planner fined six companies a total of 670 million yuan ($109.45 million), China's state media reported earlier on Wednesday, including Abbott, Mead Johnson, Dumex, Fonterra, Friesland and Biostime.
* Hyduke Energy Services Inc announces the closing of the acquisition of Avalanche Metal Industries Ltd
* Routemaster acquires Royalty Portfolio Interests