BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 16 Abbott Laboratories is in talks to sell its eye-surgery business to Johnson & Johnson, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
It isn't clear how much J&J would pay for the business, formerly known as Advanced Medical Optics, the Journal reported.(on.wsj.com/2cCpBeK)
Abbott bought Advanced Medical Optics for nearly $1.4 billion in 2009. (reut.rs/2d3TVPf)
Johnson & Johnson and Abbott could not be immediately reached for comments. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.