By Ransdell Pierson
July 18 Abbott Laboratories Inc reported
quarterly earnings roughly in line with Wall Street expectations
and stuck to its 2012 profit view despite the harsh effects of
the stronger dollar, in contrast to its larger rival Johnson &
Johnson.
Global sales rose 2 percent to $9.81 billion, narrowly
missing expectations of $9.84 billion. They would have risen 6.7
percent if not for the stronger dollar, which hurts the values
of sales in overseas markets.
Quarterly results for J&J, which also derives much
of its sales overseas, were mauled by currency trends. The
company on Tuesday cut its 2012 profit view due to a rebound for
the dollar. Likewise, medical device maker St.
Jude Medical Inc on Wednesday cut its full-year outlook,
largely due to the burgeoning greenback.
But Abbott reaffirmed it expects full-year 2012 earnings,
excluding special items, of $5.00 to $5.10 per share. That would
reflect 9.4 percent growth from 2011 results.
Jefferies and Co analyst Jeffrey Holford said he was
impressed that Abbott maintained its profit view "despite
worsening currency headwinds".
Abbott Chief Financial Officer Thomas Freyman, in a
conference call with analysts, said the company is somewhat less
prey to currency movements than other healthcare companies
because many of its factories are located overseas.
"That helps us be a little less exposed," Freyman said.
Glenn Novarro, an analyst with RBC Capital Markets, said
Abbott is one of the very few companies he follows that will be
able to maintain its profit forecasts this year.
While a stronger dollar may hurt the value of Abbott sales
overseas, Novarro said it also lowers the costs of its
operations in those regions. "So Abbott's geographic footprint
creates a natural hedge against a rising U.S. dollar."
HUMIRA BOLSTERS FAITH
Another main reason for Abbott's confidence of strong
earnings for the rest of the year is Humira, its treatment for
rheumatoid arthritis that continues to grow like gangbusters in
its 10th year on the market.
The injectable drug's sales jumped 16.5 percent to $2.33
billion. Without the dollar's negative impact, sales would have
surged 23 percent.
"Fundamentals continue to support this level of growth,"
Freyman said.
Humira is expected this year to overtake Pfizer Inc's
Lipitor cholesterol fighter to become the world's
top-selling medicine. But it is facing growing competition from
other treatments, including a pill being developed by Pfizer.
The diversified healthcare company said on Wednesday it
earned $1.73 billion, or $1.08 per share, in the second quarter.
That compared with $1.94 billion, or $1.23 per share, in the
year-earlier period, when Abbott recorded big tax-related gains.
Excluding special charges, Abbott earned $1.23 per share.
Analysts, on average, expected $1.22 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales of branded drugs rose 4.9 percent to $4.38 billion in
the second quarter.
In October, Abbott announced plans to spin out its
patent-protected branded medicines into a new publicly traded
company called AbbVie. When completed by late 2012, it would
be the largest-ever separation transaction in the healthcare
sector.
It will take the form of a tax-free distribution to Abbott
shareholders of AbbVie shares. Abbott, left with its wide array
of medical devices and diagnostics, nutritional products and
generic medicines, would continue to be headed by longtime
Chief Executive Miles White.
Sales of Androgel, a topical gel used to raise the levels of
male hormone testosterone, rose almost 25 percent to $284
million.
The company's Xience heart stent posted sales of $400
million, a 2 percent increase.
Abbott's nutritional products showed strength, with sales
growing 6.3 percent to $1.58 billion despite the foreign
exchange hurdles.
Abbott shares dipped 0.8 percent to $65.93, while the ARCA
Pharmaceutical Index of large U.S. and European
drugmakers rose 0.3 percent.