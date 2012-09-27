Sept 27 Abbott Laboratories for years
misstated that the executive handpicked to head its pending
pharmaceutical spinoff held both bachelor's and master's
degrees, but on Thursday called the misinformation "an
administrative error."
Richard Gonzalez, Abbott's head of global pharmaceuticals
who last October was named as the future chief executive of
AbbVie once the company splits its drugs and medical devices
businesses, did not receive degrees from the University of
Houston or the University of Miami as had been stated in his
company biography.
Crain's Chicago Healthcare first reported the discrepancy on
Thursday, saying Abbott regulatory filings from 2002 through
2007 said Gonzalez had a bachelor's degree from Houston and a
master's from Miami, both in biochemistry.
The company confirmed that Gonzalez did not complete his
college education or receive a college degree.
Abbott has since changed the educational credits in
Gonzalez's biography on its website, which now says he was a
research biochemist at the University of Miami School of
Medicine and attended the University of Houston, majoring in
biochemistry.
"It was an administrative error when the bio was written
many years ago. It wasn't identified right away," Abbott
spokeswoman Melisa Brotz said in a telephone interview.
"The information on the website is correct. When we became
aware of it we corrected it promptly," Brotz said, adding that
the changes were made "quite a while ago."
The company is firmly standing behind Gonzalez, and said
there was no deliberate attempt to overstate his educational
credentials.
"There is no issue with respect to Mr. Gonzalez's
educational background or his ability to lead AbbVie as
evidenced by his distinguished 30-year career in which he has
reached the highest levels of the company," Brotz said.
Abbott Chief Executive Miles White selected the 58-year-old
Gonzalez to head up the new company after the spinoff, which is
set for Jan. 1.
White will remain in charge of Abbott, which will retain the
medical devices, diagnostics, nutritionals and branded generics
businesses. AbbVie, with Gonzalez at the helm, will be a
pharmaceutical company with nearly $18 billion in annual
revenue, nearly half coming from the blockbuster rheumatoid
arthritis drug Humira.