WASHINGTON Oct 2 Abbott Laboratories Inc
must pay $700 million in fines and other costs for
illegal marketing of its drug Depakote, in line with a
p reviously announced settlement, the U.S. Justice Department
said on Tuesday.
The pharmaceutical maker said in May it would plead guilty
to a misdemeanor violation of misbranding and pay $1.6 billion
to state and federal authorities.
Abbott marketed Depakote for conditions including
depression, anxiety and drug withdrawal while the drug did not
have government approval for those uses, prosecutors said.
A federal judge in Virginia sentenced Abbott at a hearing on
Tuesday as part of the broader settlement, the Justice
department said.
The settlement includes a $500 million criminal fine, $198.5
million in lost profits and a $1.5 million payment to Virginia
state officials. Abbott will be on probation for five years.
That is in addition to an $800 million civil settlement with
federal and state officials and $100 million to U.S. states to
resolve consumer protection matters.
An Abbott spokesman said the company was pleased to resolve
the matter.