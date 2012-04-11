April 11 Humira, the best-selling arthritis drug
that forms the cornerstone of Abbott Laboratories'
pharmaceutical business, has been approved in Europe for
ulcerative colitis, the U.S. drugmaker said on Wednesday.
The green light from the European Commission follows a
positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency in February
and marks the seventh indication for Humira in the European
Union since its first approval in 2003.
Humira, one of the world's biggest-selling drugs with sales
forecast by analysts to be around $9 billion this year, is the
first self-injectable biologic therapy for ulcerative colitis, a
chronic disease that causes ulcers in the colon.