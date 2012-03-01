March 1 Abbott Laboratories Inc
said Thursday it will build a plant in Ohio to expand production
of its adult nutritional products, Ensure and Glucerna, for the
North American market.
Abbott generates nearly $2 billion in global sales from its
Ensure protein shakes and its Glucerna products, which are
available as snack bars and shakes to help diabetics control
blood sugar levels. Abbott reported $6 billion in total
nutritional sales for 2011, which amounted to 15 percent of
overall company sales.
The company said on Thursday it will invest $270 million in
the Tipp City, Ohio, facility, which will employ about 240
people.
Abbott is set to split into two companies later this year --
one for its pharmaceuticals, and the other a diversified
products company that includes nutritionals as well as medical
devices, diagnostics and generic drugs.