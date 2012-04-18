April 18 Abbott Laboratories Inc
reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and earnings,
fueled by higher sales of its wide array of prescription
medicines, nutritional products and medical devices, and the
company raised its 2012 earnings forecast.
The company said on Wednesday it earned $1.24 billion, or 78
cents per share, in the first quarter. That compared with $864
million, or 55 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, Abbott earned $1.03 per share.
Analysts, on average, had forecast $1.00 per share.
Company revenue rose 4.6 percent to $9.46 billion, topping
Wall Street expectations of $9.36 billion.