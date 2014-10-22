(Adds analyst, banker comments, companies declining
explanations)
By Caroline Humer and Ransdell Pierson
Oct 22 Drugmakers Abbott Laboratories
and Mylan Inc on Wednesday declined to explain in detail
why they changed the terms of a $5.3 billion deal in which Mylan
will buy part of Abbott's overseas generics business and
reincorporate for tax purposes in the Netherlands.
Analysts and banking experts said the changes were almost
certainly aimed at protecting tax gains from the so-called
"inversion" deal, one of several to surface in recent months in
which U.S. companies seek to shift their tax domiciles abroad.
The altered contract for the deal came a month after the
Treasury Department made changes to U.S. tax rules aimed at
discouraging inversion deals, which the Obama administration
sees as a threat to the U.S. corporate tax base.
"The (tax law) changes from Treasury are making people
re-look at deal terms, and deals are not as favorable now," said
Edward Jones analyst Jeff Windau. "That's what happened here,
there had to be some tweaks" in the Abbott/Mylan contract.
Windau said many investors had feared the new Treasury rules
might derail the deal, and they took comfort in statements by
both Abbott and Pittsburgh-based Mylan on Wednesday that the
transaction would go through in the first quarter of 2015.
"People assume this has to do with proposed regulatory
actions by Treasury," said Josh Jennings, an analyst with Cowen
and Co. "I don't know what their advisors told them to do. I
would have appreciated more information."
Concern about the Treasury rule changes prompted AbbVie
, an Abbott spinoff, earlier this week to walk away from
its planned $55 billion purchase of Ireland-based drugmaker
Shire Plc.
Provisions of the Abbott/Mylan deal have been changed, Mylan
said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. One change is that
Mylan will get better pricing terms at Abbott facilities that
will make and supply products for Mylan. Another change, Mylan
said, is that it will issue 110 million shares in the newly
formed company to Abbott, 5 million more than the original terms
dictated.
Abbott plans to transfer generic drugs that it sells in
Europe, Japan, Canada, Australia and New Zealand to a new
company in the Netherlands that would also include Mylan's
existing businesses. Mylan shareholders will now own 78 percent
of the company and Abbott will own 22 percent. The original
terms called for a 79 percent/21 percent split.
Under long-standing Treasury rules, a company that wants to
take up tax citizenship in a new country must be less than
80-percent owned by its original U.S. investors. That rule was
tightened last month to make it harder for companies to evade
the 80-20 rule by slimming down on the U.S. side, or bulking up
on the non-U.S. side, through financial maneuvers.
Christopher Geier, partner in charge of the investment
banking practice at Sikich, a professional services firm in
Naperville, Illinois, said the contract changes apparently were
made to help ensure that old Mylan shareholders own less than 80
percent of the new company.
As for why the companies have not more fully explained the
tweaks to their deal, Geier said, "To the extent they can do
these things and not violate any sort of disclosure things they
will, and you almost can't blame them for that."
Abbott spokesman Scott Stoffel and Mylan spokeswoman Nina
Devlin said they could not comment about the contract changes,
beyond the limited details included in their separate regulatory
filings and on an Abbott conference call.
Abbott earlier on Wednesday said its third-quarter sales,
including generics to be sold to Mylan which are now considered
discontinued products, rose 4.7 percent to $5.6 billion, which
was in line with Wall Street expectations.
