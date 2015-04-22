(Corrects first paragraph to show $5.3 billion was proceeds, not a gain)

April 22 Abbott Laboratories on Wednesday said its initial proceeds of $5.3 billion from the recent sale to Mylan of part of its generic drug business were now worth more than $7 billion because of appreciation of the stock it obtained in the deal.

Under the transaction, Abbott transfered generic and specialty drugs it had sold in Europe, Japan, Canada, Australia and New Zealand to a new publicly traded company in the Netherlands that also included Mylan's existing businesses.

Abbott received 105 million shares of the combined company, renamed Mylan NV, giving it an ownership stake of about 21 percent. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)