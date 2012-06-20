By Michelle Sierra
| NEW YORK, June 20
NEW YORK, June 20 Abbott Laboratories is
in market with $14.5 billion in loans, making it the largest
loan package year to date in the U.S., sources told Thomson
Reuters LPC.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, JP Morgan and
Morgan Stanley are leading the deal.
The loans will back the company's separation into two
publicly traded companies and will refinance existing debt,
sources said.
Spokespersons from Barclays, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley
declined to comment. BAML did not respond by press time. The
company did not comment by press time.
The loans will include revolving credits and bridge loans.
The facilities are in the process of being syndicated.
In October 2011, Abbott announced in an SEC filing its plan
to separate into two publicly traded companies, one in
diversified medical products and the other in research-based
pharmaceuticals.
To accomplish the separation, Abbott said it plans to create
a new company called AbbVie for its research-based
pharmaceuticals business, which will include Abbott's
Proprietary Pharmaceutical Products segment.
Abbott's spin-off of Proprietary Pharmaceuticals is the
largest separation transaction ever in the healthcare sector.
The transaction is expected to take the form of a tax-free
distribution to Abbott shareholders of the stock of the newly
created pharmaceutical company.
The separation is expected to be completed by the end of
2012.
According to an SEC filing, at March 31, Abbott's long-term
debt rating was AA/A1. As of that date, the company had two
revolving credits totaling $6.7 billion, of which a $3 billion
facility expires in October 2012 and a $3.7 billion facility
expires in 2013. The revolvers support the company's commercial
paper program.
Abbott is a global healthcare company that develops, markets
and manufactures pharmaceuticals and medical products, including
nutritionals, devices and diagnostics.