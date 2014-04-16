(Repeats to fix formatting)
By Ransdell Pierson
April 16 Abbott Laboratories Inc
reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on cost
controls, but sales came in slightly below Wall Street
expectations.
The company on Wednesday said it earned $375 million, or
24 cents per share in the first quarter. That compared with $544
million, or 34 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter, when
Abbott took charges for licensing and acquisitions.
Excluding special charges, Abbott earned 41 cents per share.
Analysts, on average, were expecting 36 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen said operating expenses
of $2 billion in the quarter were $100 million below his
forecasts, and bolstered results.
Global company sales fell 2.5 percent to $5.24 billion. Wall
Street expected $5.28 billion. Sales would have risen 0.5
percent if not for the stronger dollar, which lowers the value
of sales in markets outside the United States.
Sales of nutritional products, the company's biggest product
line which include Similac infant formula and Ensure beverages
for adults, fell 4 percent to $1.63 billion.
Abbott said a recall of its milk formula brands in China and
Vietnam last August, due to fears an ingredient provided by an
outside supplier might be contaminated, crimped sales of the
products by $75 million in the first quarter.
Abbott medical devices also struggled in the quarter, with
sales falling 1.2 percent to $1.31 billion. Declines for
diabetes care products more than offset strong gains for the
company's line of medical optics brands.
Company shares rose 1.3 percent in premarket trading to
$38.45. The stock closed Tuesday at $37.97 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
The company reaffirmed it continues to expect full-year 2014
earnings from continuing operations, excluding special items, of
$2.16 to $2.26 per share.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)