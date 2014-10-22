BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox says Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to Fox News
* Says after review of allegations, co and Bill O'Reilly agreed that O'Reilly will not be returning to Fox News Channel Further company coverage:
Oct 22 Abbott Laboratories said its third-quarter sales were in line with Wall Street forecasts and that it had slightly changed the terms of a deal to sell generic drugs to Mylan Inc.
Abbott on Wednesday said sales from continuing and discontinued operations rose 4.7 percent to $5.6 billion in the third quarter. That included generic medicines, now considered discontinued products, which will be sold to Mylan.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
April 19 Sales of soda drinks decreased about 1.2 percent in the United States in 2016, falling for the 12th year in a row, a report by trade publication Beverage Digest showed, as demand was hit by consumer choosing healthier options and a slew of sugar taxes aimed at stemming obesity and diabetes.