BRIEF-VWR Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Vwr corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
July 22 Abbott Laboratories Inc reported a 68 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of the company's branded generics.
The drugmaker's net income rose to $786 million, or 52 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $466 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 2 percent to $5.17 billion.
Sales in the company's established pharmaceutical products business, which includes branded generics, rose 31.3 percent to $977 million. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
NEW YORK/MEXICO CITY, May 5 Sweeping energy reforms have turned Mexico into one of the world's most attractive offshore prospects, but one segment is getting no love from U.S. investors: the nation's aging refineries.