April 20 Abbott Laboratories Inc posted
better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, helped by
strength across all its businesses.
Net sales were little changed at $4.89 billion, constrained
by a stronger dollar. About two-thirds of the company's products
were sold outside the United States in the quarter.
Net earnings from continuing operations fell to $615
million, or 4 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March
31 from $719 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Abbott earned 41 cents per share. Analysts
on average had expected earnings of 39 cents per share and
revenue of $4.78 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
