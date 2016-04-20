(Corrects paragraph 9 to show AbbVie was spun off from Abbott,
not the other way around)
By Natalie Grover
April 20 Abbott Laboratories Inc's chief
executive said on Wednesday it would not be appropriate to
comment on whether the company was committed to buying
diagnostics company Alere Inc, fueling speculation the
deal might not close.
Alere's stock tumbled about 18 percent to $40.51 after
Abbott Chief Executive Miles White, speaking on a post-earnings
conference call, declined to respond directly when asked whether
he would reaffirm Abbott's commitment to the $5.8 billion deal.
Alere, which agreed to the deal in February, said in March
it had received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Department
of Justice seeking documents relating to its sales practices and
would delay filing its annual report.
"We don't know when they will file their proxy," White said
in response to a question from an analyst. "We don't know when
they are going to have a shareholder vote. So right now I'd say
it's not appropriate for me to comment on Alere."
Alere did not respond to requests for comment.
Buying Massachusetts-based Alere would allow Illinois-based
Abbott to become the leader in point-of-care diagnostic testing.
Abbott still considers M&A to be a high priority but will be
cautious about where it invests, taking into account exposure to
potential foreign exchange volatility, White added.
The company has been focusing on generic pharmaceuticals in
emerging markets after selling its generic drugs business
catering to developed markets to Mylan NV in 2014.
Abbott, which spun off AbbVie Inc in 2013, has four
core divisions - nutrition, diagnostics, medical devices and
branded generic pharmaceuticals.
The company, whose shares little changed, raised its
adjusted profit forecast for 2016 after first-quarter earnings
and revenue beat analyst estimates, helped by strength across
its businesses.
Overall net sales were little changed, however, mainly due
to the dollar's strength. About two-thirds of Abbott's revenue
comes from outside the United States.
Net sales fell 0.2 percent to $4.89 billion on a reported
basis, but were up 5.1 percent on an operational basis.
Excluding items, Abbott earned 41 cents per share. Analysts
on average had expected earnings of 39 cents per share and
revenue of $4.78 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Abbott bumped up its adjusted 2016 profit forecast to $2.14-
$2.24 per share from $2.10-$2.20.
The momentum in the company's business should improve as the
year progresses as key emerging market economies stabilize,
Danielle Antalffy, an analyst at Leerink Partners, said in a
client note.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva and Ted Kerr)