April 22 Abbott Laboratories reported a
better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit, driven by its
branded generics, international nutrition and diagnostics
divisions.
Sales in the company's division that sells branded generic
drugs in emerging markets, jumped 31.8 percent in the first
quarter even after including the impact of the strong dollar.
Abbott, whose shares were up 1.2 percent in premarket
trading, is partly shielded from the dollar's strength because
it has large manufacturing operations in Europe, meaning it has
benefited from the euro's weakness against the U.S. currency.
About 70 pct of the company's revenue came from outside the
United States in the quarter.
Revenue in Abbott's nutrition division, whose products
include Similac infant formula and Ensure beverages for adults,
increased 2.3 percent to $1.66 billion.
The business, Abbott's biggest, accounted for 34 percent of
total revenue.
The company's net earnings from continuing operations jumped
to $529 million, or 35 cents per share, in the quarter ended
March 31, from $224 million, or 14 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Abbott sold its developed-markets branded generics business
to Mylan NV and its animal health business to Zoetis Inc
last year.
Excluding items, Abbott earned 47 cents per share.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $4.9 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 42 cents per
share and revenue of $4.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Abbott left its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings at
$2.10 to $2.20 per share.
Up to Tuesday's close of $47.12, Abbott's shares had risen
4.8 percent this year.
