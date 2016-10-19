BRIEF-Jabil Circuit intends to change its name to 'jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qIBjg1) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Abbott Laboratories, which is in the process of acquiring St. Jude Medical Inc, reported a nearly 3 percent rise in quarterly sales, fueled by strength in its generic drug and medical device businesses.
Net loss from continuing operations was $329 million, or 24 cents per share, primarily due to an adjustment of 66 cents per share associated with Abbott's equity investment in Mylan NV .
Abbott sold its generic drugs business catering to developed markets to Mylan in 2014. Abbott earned $580 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $5.30 billion from $5.15 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage: