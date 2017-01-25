PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
Jan 25 Abbott Laboratories reported a 2.8 percent rise in quarterly sales, fueled by demand for its medical devices and diagnostic products.
The company said net profit from continuing operations rose to $765 million, or 51 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $695 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $5.33 billion from $5.19 billion.
Abbott, which completed its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical earlier this month, is trying to pull out of its $5.8 billion deal for troubled diagnostics company Alere Inc .
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)
