BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming says Andreas Thompson's employment with company as CFO has been terminated
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated
MOSCOW, April 19 Russia's government commission on foreign investment has rejected U.S. Abbott Laboratories' plan to buy Russian pharmaceutical producer Petrovax, the head of the Russian antitrust regulator said on Friday.
"The commission has reviewed the question about the sale to U.S. company Abbott of Petrovax Pharm. As a result of very lengthy discussion the U.S. company was denied to make this deal," Igor Artemyev, head of the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS), told reporters.
Abbott Laboratories filed for permission to buy the Russian vaccine developer and producer last year.
Abbott Laboratories spokeswoman Irina Gushchina said the company had not received any official information regarding the state of its application.
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04052017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Federal cabinet meets in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - EURO ZONE OUTLOOK We take a look at the economic outlook for t
TOKYO, April 5 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday morning after the yen rally paused, but financial stocks slipped on falling U.S. yields, while North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile hurt the overall market sentiment.