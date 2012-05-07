May 7 Abbott Laboratories Inc said on
Monday it has agreed to pay $1.6 billion to resolve civil and
criminal allegations related to past sales practices involving
its anti-seizure drug Depakote.
The diversified healthcare company has also agreed to plead
guilty to one misdemeanor violation of the Food, Drug and
Cosmetic Act for misbranding, and to enter into a Corporate
Integrity Agreement with the U.S. government that will oversee
Abbott's compliance program for five years.
The settlement resolves the Depakote matter with the federal
government, as well as 49 states and the District of Columbia,
Abbott said.