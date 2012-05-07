* Settles civil, criminal charges from US, 49 states
* Abbott to plead guilty to one misdemeanor
* Charges involve promoting Depakote for unapproved uses
* Enters Corporate Integrity agreement for 5 years
* Shares rise 0.4 percent
May 7 Abbott Laboratories Inc will pay
$1.6 billion to resolve civil and criminal allegations that it
promoted anti-seizure drug Depakote for uses that were not
approved by U.S. health regulators, the company and federal and
state officials said on Monday.
The diversified healthcare company has agreed to plead
guilty to one misdemeanor violation of the Food, Drug and
Cosmetic Act for misbranding, and to enter into a Corporate
Integrity Agreement with the U.S. government that will oversee
Abbott's compliance program for five years.
"This was an intentional, systematic marketing policy by the
company, this was not the product of some rogue sales
representatives who in some field office on their own went and
engaged in off-label marketing," Timothy Heaphy, U.S. Attorney
for western Virginia, told reporters.
The settlement is the second-largest payment by a
pharmaceutical company and resolves the Depakote matter with the
federal government, as well as 49 states and the District of
Columbia, Abbott said.
Pfizer Inc in 2010 agreed to pay $2.3 billion in a
similar settlement over marketing practices with its drugs.
Under terms of the settlements, Abbott will pay $800 million
to resolve state and federal civil charges, a $700 million
criminal penalty and $100 million to states to resolve consumer
protection matters.
Abbott was accused of promoting the drug for unapproved
uses, including to control agitation and aggression in elderly
patients who suffered from dementia and to treat schizophrenia,
"despite the absence of credible scientific evidence that
Depakote was safe and effective for that use," the U.S. Justice
Department said.
Additionally, the civil settlement resolves allegations that
Abbott offered money and in some cases paid healthcare
professionals and pharmacies to encourage them to promote and
prescribe the drug, the Justice Department said.
Abbott said it had previously set aside the funds in
anticipation of the settlement, which relates to a four-year-old
investigation of Depakote sales and marketing practices dating
back to 1998 and running through 2006.
While doctors are free to prescribe drugs any way they see
fit, drugmakers are only allowed to promote them for uses
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
"We are pleased to resolve this matter and are confident we
have the programs in place to satisfy the requirements of this
settlement," Laura Schumacher, Abbott's general counsel, said in
a statement.
In addition to the large payments, Abbott agreed to several
other measures, including a five-year corporate integrity
agreement in which the company's board of directors will have to
review and certify the effectiveness of its compliance program.
The company will also be required to post online information
about any payments it makes to doctors.
The case emerged in part from whistleblowers who filed
lawsuits against Abbott. Those whistleblowers will receive $84
million from the federal government's share of the settlement,
according to the Justice Department.
Abbott plans to split into two companies later this year
with the branded drugs business going by the name AbbVie.
Abbott shares were up 30 cents at $62.71 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.