Jan 9 Abbott Laboratories said on Monday it is releasing cyber security updates for its St. Jude heart devices following a U.S. government investigation into claims the products are vulnerable to potentially life-threatening hacks.

"The improvements include security updates that complement the company's existing security measures and further reduce the already extremely low cybersecurity risks," the company said in an email to physicians that was reviewed by Reuters.

(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)