April 23 Abbott Laboratories Inc and St
Jude Medical Inc on Monday said they will jointly
promote each others' cardiovascular products in the United
States, allowing both companies to offer a full line of devices
to hospitals in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
The financial terms were not disclosed, but the companies
said it is a multiyear joint initiative that expands on a 2008
agreement.
Abbott manufactures a line of heart stents -- tiny tubular
devices that are inserted into diseased arteries to restore the
flow of blood to the heart -- as well as products used to treat
endovascular disease and structural heart disease.
St Jude manufacturers implantable devices that correct
irregular heartbeats, such as pacemakers and implantable
cardioverter defibrillators, or ICDs, as well as other
cardiology technologies, including ablation catheters and
optical coherence tomography imaging products.