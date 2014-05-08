May 8 Abbott Laboratories : * Company CFO, speaking at Deutsche Bank Healthcare conference: * Says may be interested in geographically expanding medical device business * CFO says established pharmaceuticals (branded generics) remain a core company

business * CFO says established pharmaceuticals business is a "fundamental leg" of

company because of abbott's focus on emerging markets * CFO says company remains committed to established pharmaceuticals business * CFO says price austerity by European regulators regarding branded generics is

"dissipating" * CFO says company's diabetes business could get boost from non-invasive

glucose monitoring devices