Coty posts bigger loss due to charges related to P&G deal
May 10 Beauty products maker Coty Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by restructuring charges related to the integration of the beauty business it acquired from Procter & Gamble Co.
Jan 29 Abbott Laboratories : * CEO says company sees "good positive underlying momentum in our businesses"
going into 2015 * CEO says expects 6 percent drag on company sales from stronger dollar in 2015 * CEO says expanding profit margins, market share gains, will help offset
negative foreign exchange trends in 2015 * CEO says company's European operations and cost base will help mitigate
negative impact of weakening euro * CEO says expects high single digit operational sales growth in 2015, double
digit sales growth in emerging markets * Says expects Q1 2015 EPS of 41 cents to 43 cents per share from continuing
operations * Says stronger dollar will likely crimp EPS growth in 2015 by 10 percent * CEO says expects stronger dollar to be less harmful to company than many
other companies * CEO says m&a environment "not as robust" as in other years, hard to find good
prudently priced strategic deals * CEO says there are plenty of opportunities to expand busineses through deals,
despite less robust m&a environment * CEO says company could beat its 2015 earnings guidance; "we're just not
vulnerable to the euro and a lot of companies are"
May 10 Beauty products maker Coty Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by restructuring charges related to the integration of the beauty business it acquired from Procter & Gamble Co.
* Ppg industries inc - PPG has reviewed AkzoNobel's May 8, 2017 response to PPG's revised proposal of april 24, 2017