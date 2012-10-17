Oct 17 Abbott Laboratories :
* Expects abbvie, Abbott dividends to total $2.16 per
share,after company
splits into two companies, above current $2.04 per share for
Abbott
* Expects "new Abbott" dividend of 56 cents, payable beginning
in February, if
approved by board
* Expects abbvie dividend of $1.60 per share, beginning in
February, if
approved by board
* Says abbvie annual research spending will equal 14 percent of
sales
* Says to complete marketing application for advanced
parkinson's disease dug
by year end
* Says abbvie to have 10 compounds in late-stage trials
* Says to begin late-stage study of abt-126 alzheimer's diseae
drug by mid 2014
* Says confident will introduce first interferon-free drug
regimen for patients
with genotype 1 of hepatitis c
* Expects less than $1 billion in combined sales from lipid
drugs in 2013, a
decline of $1.2 billion
* CEO says not interested in any big mergers or acquisitions
until well after
spinoff of branded drugs business
* Says abbvie sales will start to accelerate in 2015
* Expects pfizer's rival arthritis drug tofacitinib to
be a
"third-line" treatment and pose no great risk to humira
* Expects "new Abbott" sales in 2013 of $23 billion, reflecting
growth in
mid-to-high single-digit percentage range from 2012
* Expects abbvie 2013 sales somewhat above $18 billion, at
current exchange
rates