Nov 10 Abbott Laboratories :
* Says trio of its all-oral hepatitis c drugs produced
unprecedented cure rates
in patients who failed prior therapy
* Says strong results seen among those taking drug trio with or
without
ribavirin, both for those having failed prior treatment and
for new patients
* Says company will proceed to late-stage trials with three
drugs, based on
strong results seen in mid-stage 'aviator' trial
* Says aims to be first company to market interferon-free drug
regimen to
patients with most common, hardest-to-treat genotype 1 strain
of hepatitis c
virus
* Says four of 448 patients in 8-week, 12-week arms of trial
discontinued
treatment due to adverse events
* Says 93 percent of patients who failed prior therapy were
cured after 12
weeks of taking trio of new drugs, plus ribavirin
* Says no other marketed or experimental hepatitis c drugs have
produced cure
rates above 50 percent in patients who failed prior treatment
* Says 97 percent of previously untreated genotype 1 patients
were cured of
hepatitis c virus after 12 weeks of drug trio, plus ribavirin
* Says somewhat lower cure rates seen among patients taking
drug trio, without
ribavirin anti-viral pill
* Says 87 percent of previously untreated genotype 1 patients
were cured after
12 weeks of its all-oral three drugs, without ribavirin