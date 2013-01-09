* Pipeline includes 10 products in pivotal testing
* Cash will be used for dividends, debt
By Deena Beasley
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 8 AbbVie Inc, the
pharmaceutical company spun off by Abbott Laboratories,
is unlikely to use its $7 billion cash balance for a large
acquisition, the company's chief financial officer said on
Tuesday.
"We are not really in a situation where we need to go and do
a big deal," CFO Bill Chase said at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare
Conference. "It doesn't seem to us to be a prudent way to use
our cash."
Industry sources have speculated that AbbVie, which relies
on arthritis drug Humira for the bulk of its sales revenue, may
seek to boost its product portfolio by acquiring another
drugmaker.
But Chase said the company was confident that its pipeline
of 10 drugs in pivotal-stage testing and more than 10 in
mid-stage trials will serve to meet future revenue growth.
The current pipeline, including a drug the company views as
the leading experimental drug for hepatitis C, could be
augmented by bringing in individual products through licensing
deals or smaller "tuck-in acquisitions," he said.
AbbVie also aimed to return cash to shareholders in the form
of dividend payments, he added.
"We are comfortable right now with the overall balance
sheet," Chase said, noting that AbbVie has outstanding debt of
$15.7 billion. "Cash right now is an important source of
liquidity for us."
AbbVie, which was Abbott's branded pharmaceutical business,
began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Jan. 2.