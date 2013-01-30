BRIEF-Linde supervisory board said to approve Praxair deal- Bloomberg, citing sources
Jan 30 AbbVie Inc : * Sees additional $1 billion in sales over next 5 years from emerging markets * Says expects androgel sales in 2013 to grow by double digit percentage range * Says expects flat lupron sales in 2013, compared with 2012 * Says expects 2013 synthroid sales to grow in mid-single digit percentage
range * Says expects 2013 company sales somewhat above $18 billion * Says expects 2013 research and development spending to be about 14.5 percent
of company sales * Says expects 2013 tax rate of 22 percent * Says expects Q1 EPS, excluding special items, of $0.64 to $0.66 * Says expects negative foreign exchange impact of 1 percent in 2013 * Interested in smaller "tuck in" acquisitions, not large deals * Says expects "robust" growth of humira arthritis drug for forseeable future * Says expects new drugs to drive company growth by second half of 2015
* INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP REPORTS BROKERAGE METRICS AND OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR MAY 2017, INCLUDES REG.-NMS EXECUTION STATISTICS